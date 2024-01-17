AEW: Rise to the Top launches on iOS and Android, offering All Elite Wrestling fans a management-slash-idle RPG experience

East Side Games Group has announced the official launch of AEW: Rise to the Top, letting players - as the title suggests - rise to the top of the charts in this colourful management sim-slash-idle RPG. Crafted in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the game invites players to experience episodic narratives and PvP battles with their favourite AEW wrestlers.

In AEW: Rise to the Top, you can look forward to low-key idle gameplay combined with RPG-esque combat as you compete with other players across special events for in-game goodies and glory.

"We are thrilled to offer an additional experience to AEW fans, and we have truly been treated as an extension of the AEW family," says Elin Jonsson, Chief Business Officer at East Side Games. "This game is a celebration of the AEW spirit, providing fans with the opportunity to engage with their favourite wrestlers."

By the way, our very own Scott Westwood has provided a hands-on preview of the game if you're curious!

"As part of AEW’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative professional wrestling to fans around the world, we are thrilled to partner with East Side Games for this mobile game experience," says Mark Caplan, VP Licensing and Games at All Elite Wrestling. "Working alongside AEW’s Senior Project Manager Aubrey Edwards, East Side Games clearly understood the significance of capturing the incredible entertainment our fans have come to enjoy."

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading AEW: Rise to the Top on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game.