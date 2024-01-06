News

AEW: Rise to the Top by Eastside Games is now open for pre-orders ahead of its January 17th launch

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| AEW: Rise to the Top

In case you missed it, Eastside Games has launched pre-order sign-ups for AEW: Rise to the Top, letting players get first dibs on the upcoming wrestling game as soon as it's out. Expected to launch on January 17th, the game lets players collect champions from AEW's roster and duke it out across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, House Rules and special events every week.

In AEW: Rise to the Top, you can look forward to building matches with Chris Jericho, MJF, Saraya, Adam Page, Young Bucks and the like. There are a variety of matches to dive into, including Tag Team, First Blood, Women’s, Dog Collar, Barbed Wire, Ladder, Coffin, Fire and more.

If you're curious about how the game plays, you can head on over to the Pocket Gamer YouTube channel where our very own Scott Westwood has provided a hands-on preview of the title. You can get a better idea of how the idle mechanics work as you collect and raise money for more AEW fights using popular wrestlers.

The game tasks you with clearing different goals in order to get to the Main Event, as you unlock special in-game goodies and rewards on the way. You'll upgrade your wrestlers and fight in thrilling PvP Battles across multiplayer matchmaking worldwide.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading AEW: Rise to the Top on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

