Adelamyth codes for free gems, gold, advance stones and more (September 2023)

If you play it regularly and are looking for Adelamyth codes, your search ends here. We will share a list of all working Adelamyth gift codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards such as advance stones, gems, gold, summon scrolls, roulette tickets, random heroes and much more.

List of all working Adelamyth codes

Adela777

monddd123

monmonmon

Mon230220

These Adelamyth gift codes are valid for a limited time, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

Expired

sunsetadela

3rdweekmar

winterconqueror

Valentineay

chaosback

febweek1

LANTERNFES

workworkwork

hnyeveryone

Bestwishes

Chinesenewyear

Lunaryeareve

weeklygift

yearend33

rocktheadela

newyear2023

cybertravel

merryxmas25

xmaseve24

weeklyyoo

thanksgiving4

mondaylian

mondayagain

raidraidraid

whatsnext

readyforcyber

breakaleg

rolandblade

theapocalypse

dragonwish

goldenweek

iloveadela

raphaelftw

familyday

moongift

timetoexplore

destinyland

weeklycode

otwofficial

officialnow

adelaofficial

bigpatchinc

Deathcaveinc

rainbowhorse

secrectfriend

vladarrival

fathersday

adelamonday

starwarinc

Dragonboat

bigpatchcoming

Childrensday

threenewheroes

happymonday

itsmondayyo

bestwishtomothers

skinrelease

newfriend - Rewards: 288 Gems, 5x Bounty Refresh Tickets

happylabordayay

kodnidhoggr

dragonishere

darkapproach

arrivalofhound - Rewards: 288 Gems, 5x Arena Tickets

rockthenewpatch - Rewards: 288 Gems, 2888 Rune Fragments

Grindhardskyrim - Rewards: 288 Gems, 2 Divination Stones, 5 Bounty Refresh Tickets

Happyaprilsfool - Rewards: 288 Gems, 5 Epic Summon Scrolls

itsaprank

Eventnextweek - Rewards: 288 Gems, 10 Arena Tickets, 5 Epic Summon Scrolls

sanguinius - Rewards: 288 gems and 5 bounty refreshes

limitbreak

newgameplay

mushroom - Use this gift code to get 388 gems and 3 epic summon scrolls

happyvalentinesday - Use this gift code to get 388 gems and 3 epic summon scrolls

How to redeem Adelamyth codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon in the upper left corner of the screen

Now click on the gift code option and enter any of the working Adelamyth gift codes from above

Click on the redeem button, and you shall be rewarded immediately

Redeeming Adelamyth codes is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem them:

About the game

Adelamyth is a casual idle RPG developed and published by Loongcheer Game. It is a turn-based idle RPG with various modes that keep you battling. You play as Merlin, a hero that unites others and protects the homeland from the demon invasion. It features over 60 heroes in five factions (water, fire, wind, light and dark).

It is available on Android. You can get it from Google Play.