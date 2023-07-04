Ant Legion codes to get some free fungi, water, snail civil points and more (July 2023)
Updated on July 04, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Ant Legion is a very popular strategy game where you merge the power of tiny ants and take down giant insects. If you play it regularly and are searching for Ant Legion codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all working Ant Legion codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards like water, fungi, diamonds and much more.
List of all working Ant Legion codes
- fathersday (Expires on July 13)
- ANTBACK777
- happy61 (Expires on July 1)
- 15kgroup (Expires on June 15)
- THANKSMOM
- QUOCTELD
- WC2022
- welcome1
- DC20K
- ALXmas
- ALthanks
- EEGHUNTER
- Download6M
- ALLucky
- Spring
- New2022
- ant777
- TOGETHER
- ANT1ST
- May1
- EASTER
- EASTERSPD
- EASTERSPDUP
- patrick
- LOVE214 - Rewards: 6x 10,000 water, 6x 2500 fungi, 6x 5 min speed, march recall, and random relocate
How to redeem codes in Ant Legion?Here is how to redeem codes in Ant Legion:
- Open the game and click on the 'more' button located in the bottom right of the screen
- Now go to settings and click on the box button (ant's face)
- Copy and paste any of the Ant Legion codes from above in the type area
- Click on confirm and enjoy your freebies
About the gameAnt Legion is a strategy game developed and published by 37Games. It is all about merging the power of tiny ants and taking down bigger insects. In Ant Legion, you have to manage and create an army of ants. You then have to move your way around the map, find lots of species of insects, attack them and take them out.
Ant Legion is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
