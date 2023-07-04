Ant Legion codes to get some free fungi, water, snail civil points and more (July 2023)

- Checked for new codes

Ant Legion is a very popular strategy game where you merge the power of tiny ants and take down giant insects. If you play it regularly and are searching for Ant Legion codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all working Ant Legion codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards like water, fungi, diamonds and much more.

List of all working Ant Legion codes

fathersday (Expires on July 13)

(Expires on July 13) ANTBACK777

happy61 (Expires on July 1)

15kgroup (Expires on June 15)

THANKSMOM

QUOCTELD

WC2022

welcome1

DC20K

ALXmas

ALthanks

EEGHUNTER

Download6M

ALLucky

Spring

New2022

ant777

TOGETHER

ANT1ST

May1

EASTER

EASTERSPD

EASTERSPDUP

patrick

LOVE214 - Rewards: 6x 10,000 water, 6x 2500 fungi, 6x 5 min speed, march recall, and random relocate

How to redeem codes in Ant Legion?

Open the game and click on the 'more' button located in the bottom right of the screen

Now go to settings and click on the box button (ant's face)

Copy and paste any of the Ant Legion codes from above in the type area

Click on confirm and enjoy your freebies

About the game

Ant Legion is a strategy game developed and published by 37Games. It is all about merging the power of tiny ants and taking down bigger insects. In Ant Legion, you have to manage and create an army of ants. You then have to move your way around the map, find lots of species of insects, attack them and take them out.

Ant Legion is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.