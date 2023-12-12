Empire Defender TD Gift codes: December 2023

Get some of the exclusive items free through our gift codes

Empire Defender TD is a tower defence game from ZITGA. If you are looking to grab some free in-game items, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will be sharing some of the latest Empire Defender TD gift codes. Using these codes, you can grab in-game items like Crystals, Gems, and Ruin Keys.

Working Empire Defender TD gift codes

EDWELCOME

DCYSIS83

DS20DK73

Expired code

LUNAR23

AT3TKAS7

CF6B1KP3

UGN8NYAH

JVZX1BN1

6TIHPR9V

Y6RZK1JQ

I39F1OCM

J9NH5TPI

EDVLT2022

LEE4ZPA9

What are Empire Defender TD codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Open the app and click on your Avatar icon at the top left side of the screen

Click on the Gift code button and enter the code

Now, just click on ‘Confirm,’ and the reward will pop up on your screen

The Empire Defender TD gift codes grant you exclusive in-game items such as gems, crystals, ruin keys, and other valuable freebies. Empire Defender TD codes are officially given out by the game's developer, so there’s no involvement in any illegal processes.The process is pretty simple. Follow the instructions below to redeem your Empire Defender TD gift codes instantly:

Remember, the game lets you redeem the codes only if you are logged into the game via a Google Play account.

Where to find more codes for Empire Defender TD?

The developers share the new Empire Defender TD codes on the official Facebook fan page for the game. You can keep an eye on the page or bookmark this one to get all the latest Empire Defender Gift codes, as we will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive.

Empire Defender TD is available to download via Google Play and App Store.