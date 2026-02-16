Acecraft set to make a return to US App Stores after unexpected maintenance absence

Aces high

Acecraft is set to make a return after an extended absence from US app stores

It's not clear why it was removed, except for maintenance

But now it's set to come back alongside compensation for players

While we may think of mobile as interconnected, just like the internet, sometimes things can be different just a country over. Case in point: Acecraft and its sudden absence from US App Stores. A change that, fortunately, looks like it will be rectified later this month.

In case you're not familiar already, Acecraft is a 30s rubberhose cartoon-style shoot-'em-up that sees you hop behind the controls of a plane flown by a cute mascot-type character. You blast your way through enemies while enjoying some engrossing Cuphead-style graphics.

But back in late January, it was announced that Acecraft would be temporarily removed from service on Google Play and the iOS App Store in the US. At the time, there was no date for a return or a real reason for the removal given to players. But now it's been announced that Acecraft will make a return starting next month.

That's ace!

While it's not like us to speculate, there has been a lot of chatter about why exactly Acecraft was pulled from US storefronts. For many, the obvious answer is that they somehow fell afoul of Google and Apple's rules on in-app transactions, something which you'll recall was an issue which prompted the infamous Epic Games lawsuit.

But at the same time, there's no real confirmation from either Acecraft's developers or any of the mentioned storefronts. For the moment, then, there seems to be a mixture of excitement and apprehension from fans, especially in terms of continuity of their progress and purchases. Although if there are no real issues there, then hopefully the compensation will help to smooth things out.

