Acecraft opens pre-downloads ahead of the official release tomorrow, with Tom and Jerry collab landing at launch

Old-school cool

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Acecraft
  • Pre-download to get first dibs
  • Tom and Jerry collab with limited-time recruits
  • Demo at PAX West on August 29th

What is it about rubberhose animation that's inherently appealing nowadays? Whether it's that old-school vibe or the inexplicably compelling creepiness it somehow always has, it's definitely turning heads - even more so when it's a co-op shoot 'em up, which is exactly what Acecraft seems to be banking on.

Eye candy aside, Acecraft offers quirky Cuphead-esque gameplay that you can get your hands on at PAX West on August 29th - even better is that pre-downloads will be open at 10PM later today, so if you just can't wait to soar the skies ahead of the official launch tomorrow, you'd best start freeing up some precious real estate on your phone's storage for this one.

If you pre-registered, chances are you'll get it downloaded on your device automatically as soon as it's available. And as icing to the cake, Tom and Jerry will be joining in at launch to add to all the old-school mayhem - what better way to show some cartoon chaos than with these iconic frenemies, right? 

You can nab both Tom and Jerry as limited-time crossover recruits, as well as join in on the Cheese Festival at the Fest Shop, where you can use event currencies to exchange for goodies.

Honestly, I'm super hyped for this launch myself, and thankfully, I'll get to experience the madness really, really soon.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Acecraft on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.

