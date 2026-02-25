Overmortal tier list (February 2026) - Choose the right path
Choosing which path to go down is a tricky choice in every game. So we've tried to make it easier here with our Overmortal tier list.
Overmortal doesn’t try to overwhelm you at the start. You log in as a nobody, with weak stats and basic skills, and the whole point is to slowly climb out of that. Most of the time, you’re cultivating, gathering resources, and waiting for the next breakthrough.
However, if you want to play this as an F2P player, you'll need our Overmortal tier list. That's the only way you can have a solid path to the endgame.
Because Overmortal is the kind of game where progress happens quietly in the background, you won't see much right away. Therefore, our article should give you a clear idea of which path is best.
Picking the Right Path in OvermortalThe first real decision that matters is choosing between Corporia and Magicka. Corporia leans into physical strength and close combat, while Magicka is built around spells and ranged damage. That choice sticks with you, especially when you start investing in skills and pets. If you spread resources too thin, you’ll feel it. Overmortal rewards patience and focus more than flashy moves, which is why planning your upgrades actually makes a difference.
What keeps people playing isn’t just the combat, it’s the steady climb. Pets add extra damage and utility, relics boost your stats, and sects open up more content and rewards. The power growth is gradual but noticeable. You start off fragile, then a few weeks later, you’re clearing content that used to destroy you. That slow transformation from weak cultivator to something far stronger is really the core appeal of the game.
Overmortal Tier List
|Tier
|Path
|S (best)
|Corporia; Magicka
|A (good)
|Swordia; Ghostia; Literatia
1
S Tier
The absolute best choice you can make in Overmortal when it comes to paths is Corporia. Whatever you choose after is entirely up to you, but this one is the absolute best choice. It has solid DPS and can survive extremely well in many circumstances, and when you play as a F2P player, picking the second path as Magicka will be a very good addition.
Corporia Overview:
- Single-Target Burst
- High HP
- Melee Attack
Magicka Overview
- AoE DMG & Survivability
- High HP
- Ranged Attack
2
A Tier
Swordia and Ghostia can work well, while Literatia can be super strong if you don't want to play as a F2P player. Literatia is arguably one of the best if you can invest a lot in Overmortal, but Ghostia can also be a solid contender. We recommend you pick these if you are willing to spend some money, but you still shouldn't overlook Corporia.
Swordia Overview
- Quick Burst
- Control Flying Swords
- Balanced Range
Ghostia Overview:
- Burst Attack
- Ghost Thrall Support
- Range
Literatia Overview:
- Burst in Long Combat
- Literal Reality
- Ranged Attack
And with that, we come to the end of our Overmortal tier list.