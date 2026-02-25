Abyssdia is a collectible RPG that's out now on iOS and Android with real-time squad combat

Tuners and Vanguards assemble

Abyssdia global launch brings four-character real-time combat systems

Let’s Eat Together feature focuses on character bonding and downtime

Endless Rabbit event and SR Elena headline early login rewards

When Iwan first covered Abyssdia a few months ago, I remember thinking the whole Tuner-and-Vanguard setup sounded at least a little different from the usual flood of collection RPGs. Fast-forward to now, and the RPG has officially launched globally on iOS and Android, bringing that stylised squad-builder into your hands with its mix of real-time combat and character-focused storytelling.

The setup revolves around the mysterious Abyss Fissure, a world-spanning distortion that protagonists known as Tuners are tasked with stabilising. Instead of fighting alone, you lead a team of Vanguards, each tied to different combat roles and elemental mechanics. Battles run on a four-character real-time system where timing skill chains and pairing the right weapon types matters more than just stacking raw power.

Where Abyssdia tries to separate itself a little is in how it handles downtime. There’s a feature called Let’s Eat Together, which focuses on bonding with characters through shared moments rather than traditional stat farming. Whether that ends up feeling meaningful or just another menu to tap through will probably depend on how invested you get in the cast, but hey, it’s at least a different spin on the usual relationship systems.

Of course, a launch wouldn’t be complete without a pile of freebies. Logging in right now nets you the SR-rank Elena alongside draw tickets, currency, and a stack of growth materials to get your first team off the ground. There’s also the Endless Rabbit story event running until March 17th, spotlighting Rachel’s narrative through dedicated missions and an event shop, while longer progressive missions keep rewards flowing well into May.

It’s early days, but Abyssdia looks like another contender in the ever-busy anime RPG space – flashy combat, a big roster, and enough launch bonuses to encourage at least a few rerolls.

And if you’re planning to jump in while the global release hype is fresh, you might want to take a look at our picks for the best RPGs on Android to see how it stacks up against the rest of the genre.