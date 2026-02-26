Abyssdia codes (February 2026) - You can never have too many summon tickets and Stamina

Extra summons and free pulls are always welcome in gacha RPGs, and with these Abyssdia codes, you can get a head start on buffing up your squad in no time.

Abyssdia is a beautiful gacha RPG where you can assemble a team of 4 characters and do your best to destroy your foes. It sounds simple, but if you're familiar with Epic Seven, you'll know that everything starts simple and then gets progressively more difficult. In a way, Abyssdia reminds me of E7 - you have a similar story progression, except for the POV. Here, you can actually control the characters, as you would in Genshin Impact or Arknights Endfield.

The gameplay is simple to comprehend for everyone, so I have to admit that I found it quite compelling even from the first few minutes, especially with the ease of upgrading the characters.

If you want to get some extra rewards, you want to get your hands on the latest Abyssdia codes. These are pretty scarce, so you should try to redeem them ASAP so you don't miss out on any goodies.

These can give you EST, which is the premium currency you can use to summon new characters and buy goods from the Shop, but also summon tickets and even Stamina. Some might even give exclusive pieces of gear, so you definitely want to claim those.

Let's dive in.

Active Abyssdia codes

There are no active codes right now.

Expired

We have no expired codes yet.

How to redeem your rewards

Method #1

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select the Account tab.

: Select the tab. Step 4 : Press the arrow next to Redemption Code .

: Press the arrow next to . Step 5: Type in the code, and then press OK.

Method #2

Step 1 : Open the official Abyssdia code redemption website .

: Open the . Step 2 : Type in your UID (you can find it in Menu > Settings > Account > UID).

: Type in your (you can find it in Menu > Settings > Account > UID). Step 3 : Type in the code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Press the Redeem button.

There are two ways to redeem your freebies. I've shared them below, so use whichever one works best for you!

Both of these methods work, as long as you have an active code to redeem. Also, the rewards are sent to your in-game mailbox.

How to get more Abyssdia codes?

New ones can be issued on the official social media accounts. We are keeping our eyes peeled for them, and we'll make sure to update this list as soon as we have any news!

