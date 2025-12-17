Abyssdia opens pre-registration for the upcoming collection RPG releasing next year

Collecta-thon

Abyssdia is a new collection RPG set to debut on mobile next year

Pre-registration is now open with a variety of rewards

Abyssdia offers up four character co-op battles in a fantasy world

As the year comes to a close, we start to look towards the future. What'll our New Year's resolutions be? What plans do we have? And more importantly, what new releases are coming to mobile? Well, mark your calendars because pre-registration has just opened for the upcoming collection RPG Abyssdia!

Set in a fantasy world threatened by the Abyss Slit, you take on the role of Tuners who work to counteract the spread of corruption seeping from the rift. To do so, you'll jump into co-operative battles featuring up to four characters, while also engaging with and growing your relationship with them outside of combat.

If you're wondering exactly what a collection RPG is when it's at home, it's basically another term for something like a gacha. You'll be focused on collecting new characters to add to your roster, each of whom has their own distinct abilities and looks. Standard stuff, but not necessarily unwelcome.

Into the abyss

Set to release in Q1 2026, Abyssdia is an interesting beast. Certainly, I think this is the first release I've seen which boasts of having character engagement inspired by a "dining date concept". But considering the most popular mobile release of the year is about horse-girl racing , I think setting standards now is a bit pointless.

Regardless, if you're intrigued by the concept, it's well worth pre-registering ahead of release. Doing so will net you the SR Elena character and a variety of in-game currency, as well as 100 EXP potions. Here's hoping that Elena's "amusingly clumsy" nature doesn't translate to a lacklustre performance on the battlefield.

