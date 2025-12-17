Tomb Raider (2013) is the next big release that Feral Interactive will bring to mobile

Time to loot some artefacts

2013's Tomb Raider is coming to iOS and Android courtesy of Feral Interactive

It'll include all the usual optimisation pre-sets and features, alongside all 12 DLC packs

Expect gritty action from the first in the reboot trilogy

When it comes to mobile ports, I think it's fair to say that Feral Interactive is one of, if not the best, at it. With their excellent job of stuffing the equally great Alien Isolation onto mobile back in 2022, they've since gone from strength to strength with their ports of Total War, the Hitman series and others.

Now, it's the gritty reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise that's set to come to iOS and Android on February 12th 2026. Tomb Raider (2013) was an attempt to reboot Lara Croft after she had already gone through two iterations at the hands of Crystal Dynamics.

Gone was the campiness and Jolie-inspired action in favour of gritty survivalism. Seeing Lara Croft at the very start of her career as an adventuring archaeologist, you'll have to traverse an exotic tropical island after being shipwrecked in an attempt to both discover the truth of this mysterious location and escape.

Raiding

Whatever else you can say about it, Tomb Raider (2013) was a critically acclaimed and generally well-received entry. Unlike Hitman: Absolution , it probably doesn't need to be reclaimed in any manner, and all things considered, it's still impressive Feral are bringing it in full form to iOS and Android.

Feature-wise, expect the usual full controller support, customisable touch-screen and all 12 DLC packs included in the price of admission (that being $19.99). You'll also find all manner of optimisation presets for the best experience and gyroscopic aiming for certain devices. All in all, a pretty compelling new release for Feral Interactive.

Still, it's probably good that it's not releasing this year as the Tomb Raider port would be competing with all manner of top releases. Just take a look at our still-growing list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) to see our picks from the last 11 months!