Zombie State is a roguelike FPS that challenges you to beat hordes of zombies in an unforgiving world

Become the zombie hunter you were destined to be

Defeat hordes of zombies using special character abilities and skills

Add to your arsenal several weapons and special equipment

Explore a world full of mysteries and different game modes to play

In the sea of post-apocalyptic zombie-infested titles emerges another - Zombie State, a roguelike FPS that is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. The game recently hit the App Store and Play Store, bringing the intensity of survival and combat straight to your mobile. With over 500,000 downloads under its belt already, it’s gotten off to a strong start as well.

Zombie State combines two genres of challenging gameplay – roguelikes and first-person shooters. As you navigate through infested environments, you'll unlock special abilities and talents for your characters required to overcome the relentless zombie hordes. Become even stronger by amalgamating these skills, showcasing your true power and obliterating the undead.

The shooter features a diverse array of weapons and gear that will become available through progression. From powerful firearms to special items, each piece of equipment will boost your hero's strength and enhance your chances of survival in this unforgiving wasteland.

This may be pretty obvious, but along the way, you’ll encounter an innumerable number of zombies. These creatures will all have different mutations, so you’ll have to strategize according to that. Identify their weaknesses and target them for easy kills. Be prepared for boss battles as well, as a few seriously strong foes await you in-game.

Zombie State will additionally feature a large world full of secrets. Different regions offer different challenges, and no two levels will feel the same. As you explore new areas, you will even learn more about the events that led to this post-apocalyptic setting. To top it off, the game contains a variety of game modes as well, ensuring that you're always occupied with something to do.

Visit this hauntingly immersive world yourself by downloading Zombie State now on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.