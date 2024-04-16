Pokemon Go announces numerous redesigns as part of its Rediscover series of updates

Your favourite AR game is about to receive a fresh new makeover

Several upgrades to avatar options and the snapshot feature

Refreshed visuals and a revisit to the iconic Kanto region

Updates begin rolling out on April 17th

Pokémon Go has been around for almost eight years, showing fans what it feels like to be a real Pokémon trainer. Over the years, the beloved AR game has introduced new features, seasons, events, and regions as well, always staying up to date with the franchise.

Now, Niantic has announced a series of exciting updates that are set to breathe fresh life into this beloved title. With these updates, you'll have the opportunity to rediscover the thrill of catching Pokémon, exploring diverse landscapes, and expressing yourself like never before.

First up, prepare to personalise your avatar in new and exciting ways with an array of customisation options. Whether you prefer a classic look or something more unique, the updated avatar options and Style Shop have you covered, allowing you to customise your appearance the way you truly want.

But that's not all. Pokémon Go itself is getting a makeover, with refreshed graphics that dynamically improve your real-world surroundings. From green woodlands to towering mountains, the updated visuals will transport you to a world where Pokémon roam freely in their natural habitats.

Speaking of exploration, get ready to rediscover Kanto as you once again search for Pokémon first discovered in this iconic region. With certain Pokémon making their homes in specific biomes, you’ll really have to put in those steps and uncover locations where these special Pokémon are hiding.

And for all you aspiring Pokémon photographers out there, the Go Snapshot feature is getting an upgrade as well. Now, you can include up to three Pokémon in a single photo, allowing you to capture larger magical moments with your favourite creatures.

These updates are set to roll out globally, with the first wave hitting on April 17th with the new avatar personalisation. It will be followed by the UI and Kanto region refreshes, and finally the updated snapshots feature on May 7th.

Get ready for all these updates by downloading Pokémon Go on your preferred link below.