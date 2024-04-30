Zombie.io guide - 7 tips for beginners
Holding off the waves of zombies will become much easier if you follow our Zombie.io tips and tricks to the detail.
What would you do if you crash-landed in a world that has been overrun by zombies? What about if you were a potato? If this has never popped into your head before, it has now because that's what Zombie.io is all about. You're a tough potato that finds itself stranded amid yet another zombie apocalypse. With no way off and only your dual pistols to keep you safe, you decide to do some serious graveyard maintenance. Luckily, your skills are recognized and other zombie fighters have arrived to help you fight and take you back to base when the job is done.
This is a 3D survivors-like game with an emphasis on gradual progression. There's a high chance you'll need to play multiple chapters multiple times just to nail down a strategy that works so that you can make it to the end. Like similar games, you're fighting off waves and waves of constantly spawning enemies that will use the tried-and-true tactic of trying to overwhelm you with all their undead bodies. So, this means you'll need to improve your skills so that you can get stronger and access new gear. It may seem straightforward, but there's more to it than that which is why you should check out these tips.
1
Tip #1 - Upgrade your base Weapon First
The potato's trademark weapon is a dual set of pistols that can shoot in rapid fire at a good range. Since it's the first weapon that you have, it may be one of the weakest but it's also the foundation of every other upgrade and power-up that you'll get. The sooner you upgrade it, the sooner you'll have a solid base to fight back with all the other weapons and allies stacking their effects on top of it. Even if you change out your weapons on the equipment screen, you should follow the same path to make sure your base weapon gets strong early on.
2
Tip #2 - Weapons First, Stats Later
As you start to level up, you'll get several choices when it comes to upgrades. They will cover one of three categories: Weapons, stats, or allies. The weapon upgrades will grant you another weapon that can be upgraded, stats will improve the effectiveness of the potato and its attacks, and allies will become stronger and more efficient. When starting, you should snap up weapon options as soon as you can just so that you can have a greater attack range and damage variety which will greatly improve your output.
3
Tip #3 - Don't let the Hordes become Thick
The maps can change from being quite wide open to being very contained which can influence your movement options and how crowded things can get. Enemies will usually spawn offscreen in a way that allows them to always be in a position that can be used to surround you. You need to move in a way that isn't simply circular because that will allow the hordes to build up. Instead, you should carve a path through the thinnest area and move through the stragglers. This will lower the chances of you getting overwhelmed and significantly reduce the amount of damage that you'll receive.
4
Tip #4 - Be wary of Blobs and Ranged undead
From the very first chapter, you'll see that multiple varieties of enemies aren't simply defined by their size or how much health they have. You'll have to fight zombies and monsters that will have different kinds of attacks with two of the more dangerous being blob enemies and ranged undead. The blobs are dangerous not because they take up decent chunks of space, but because they leave damaging puddles when they die. Ranged undead will still approach you, but much slower so that they have more opportunities to shoot at you. Don't let blobs cut off all your routes and take out ranged attackers as soon as possible.
5
Tip #5 - Don't let your Squad fall behind
After a few minutes go by, you'll usually get a notification telling you that reinforcements have arrived. This is indicated by one of your designated squad members parachuting down onto the battlefield, When they land, they'll quickly make their way to the potato to provide support. Your squad members won't take damage so they're purely offering different kinds of offensive and defensive options. You should take the chance to upgrade them whenever you get the chance to make the most of their abilities since they can be very handy in pushing back enemies to give you more mobility.
6
Tip #6 - Be mindful of Breakthrough Requirements
Once you start upgrading, you may notice a little notification pop up under some of the choices you get. These are "Breakthrough" alerts and they're very important when considering what kind of powers you want. These alerts indicate which of your weapons or allies synergize with the indicated upgrade. It's meant to encourage you to pick it so that you can attain a breakthrough upgrade. This means that either a weapon or ally can maxed out in such a way that completely transforms their behavior while making them more powerful.
7
Tip #7 - Prioritise Range over AoE
Since you're facing huge groups of fodder enemies, it makes sense to build up a lot of AoE weapons and upgrades. This can be a good choice early on when the enemies have lower health and defenses but it's a different story later on. The AoE attacks can be useful in weakening the crowds and offering consistent damage when enemies get too close, but they can be very ineffective against bosses and groups of tougher targets. As such, you should consider improving your ranged options and damage so that the more you hit the zombies from a distance, the easier it will be to pick them off when they get close.
These are all of the tips for Zombie.io that we have for you. If you like similar titles, run through the list of games like Vampire Survivors they all have the same gameplay and they even look alike.
