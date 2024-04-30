Zombie.io guide - 7 tips for beginners

Holding off the waves of zombies will become much easier if you follow our Zombie.io tips and tricks to the detail.

What would you do if you crash-landed in a world that has been overrun by zombies? What about if you were a potato? If this has never popped into your head before, it has now because that's what Zombie.io is all about. You're a tough potato that finds itself stranded amid yet another zombie apocalypse. With no way off and only your dual pistols to keep you safe, you decide to do some serious graveyard maintenance. Luckily, your skills are recognized and other zombie fighters have arrived to help you fight and take you back to base when the job is done.

This is a 3D survivors-like game with an emphasis on gradual progression. There's a high chance you'll need to play multiple chapters multiple times just to nail down a strategy that works so that you can make it to the end. Like similar games, you're fighting off waves and waves of constantly spawning enemies that will use the tried-and-true tactic of trying to overwhelm you with all their undead bodies. So, this means you'll need to improve your skills so that you can get stronger and access new gear. It may seem straightforward, but there's more to it than that which is why you should check out these tips.