My favourite pastime in Pet Simulator 99 is acquiring the best pets available. The Huge pets are perhaps the most valuable you can get. You will love having them since they are stronger and better than the regular options.

Fortunately, the developers have made accessible several ways that you can use to obtain the Huge pets. Some of the most popular alternatives you may employ are promo codes, trading, and so on. We've compiled the following guide to help you with the ways to obtain Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99.

How to get Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99

Using the Promo Codes

In my opinion, one of the easier ways for you to get the Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99 is by using promo codes. You can get your hands on the codes by purchasing the game's official merchandise and toys.

After you have a working code, you should redeem it by going to the exclusive shop section and getting the associated Huge pet. You should keep in mind that you can only redeem a code once.

Playing Minigames

I find minigames to also be a viable option for obtaining Huge pets. By engaging in minigames like fishing, you have a chance of receiving them. Playing these will not only keep you occupied but also provide you with great rewards inside Pet Simulator 99.

Based on my personal experience, I must emphasize that the probability of getting Huge pets is quite slim. Even if the special pets are among the rewards, obtaining them would need you to make loads of attempts. However, if you have determination and keep grinding, you will have a shot at receiving the Huge pets.

Trading

Pet Simulator 99 features a large community, which includes people like you and me. Trading with other members of the community could enable you to get Huge pets inside the game. To effectively land a deal, you must offer a fair swap of equally valuable things.

In the event you don't find anyone to trade with, I suggest you join the different discord servers related to the game.

Hatching from Exclusive Eggs and Regular Eggs

Exclusive eggs are the premium eggs that you can purchase from the game's exclusive store section. Although your chances of hatching Huge pets from them are low, I think it is worth trying your luck. However, you should know that these eggs aren't cheap, and cost Robux.

Aside from the exclusive eggs, I've found that the regular eggs can also contain Huge pets. However, the chances of getting special pets from such eggs are even lower. Thus, you would need extreme luck to land a Huge pet from a regular egg.

Using the Huge-A-Tron

The final method on our list of ways to get Huge pets is the Huge-A-Tron. It is a special machine you can find inside "The Castle," which you will be able to unlock after getting your hands on the "Castle Key." By using this machine, you can fuse exclusive pets and create a huge machine egg.

Later, hatching the huge machine eggs will reward you with the Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99. I must specify that the cost of fusion involves you spending Robux unless you possess 100 points.

This was all the information that you needed to know about receiving Huge pets in Pet Simulator 99. You may additionally check out our other guides like the ones on “Doodle Hydra” and “The Most Powerful Pet”.