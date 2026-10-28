Digimon Alysion kicks off pre-registration for the upcoming mobile card game spinoff

Digimon Alysion has opened pre-registration for the new card battler

It offers a new cast and narrative set in the Digimon universe

Not to mention exciting card-battling gameplay featuring your favourite Digimon and Digivolutions!

While it may not have been as popular as contemporary Pokémon, Digimon and its digital pet format, as well as its many game and movie spinoffs, certainly have a devoted fanbase. And those of you looking to experience the digital universe in a whole new way will soon be able to, as Digimon Alysion opens pre-registration!

Essentially, Digimon Alysion is to the Digimon franchise what Pokémon TCG Pocket is. Serving as a completely new, digital interpretation of the original Digimon card game, complete with returning favourites as well as a suite of new Digimon joining the lineup!

Digiregistration

But more than that, Digimon Alysion also follows the series' example of surprisingly engrossing storylines, with an all-new plot and original cast of characters to follow. So whether you're diving into the narrative or just competing against friends, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the world of Digimon!

Much like Pokémon TCG Pocket, Digimon Alysion doesn't seem to be a one-to-one adaptation of the original Digimon TCG. There's a lot more focus on accessibility and speed of play, with a similar cost system to what we see in games such as Hearthstone and Marvel Snap.

At the same time, for fans of Digimon, this is a welcome new entry in the series that returns to the collectible roots of the original. While we've had some mobile spinoffs, such as Digimon... they've all taken some different routes to translating the franchise to smartphones. Here's hoping that Digimon Alysion, with pre-registration now open, delivers what fans have been hoping for!

In the meantime, if ahead of launch you want to hone your card-battling skills in preparation for Digimon Alysion, we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best card-battlers on iOS to see some of our choice picks we reckon are worth playing!