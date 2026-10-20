Bloons, the hit mobile tower defence, is getting its own animated series on YouTube

Bloons TD 6 is launching its own animated series, available online

It follows familiar monkeys in their battle against the Bloons invading their village

New episodes are set to air every Saturday on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and more

Mobile has been fertile ground for expansion into other types of media. We've had Angry Birds and their hit film franchise, Clash of Clans and its expansion into tabletop, and now Ninja Kiwi are bringing their hit Bloons franchise to the world of animation with Bloons Monkey Tales!

Bloons Monkey Tales is a 3D-animated show, airing via YouTube, as well as TikTok, Facebook and other platforms. New episodes are set to drop every Saturday and follow the adventures of familiar Bloons TD characters, as a group of monkeys come together to defend their home from the titular irate party decorations.

Enough monkeying around

The episodes will also be accompanied by a series of shorts, offering more glimpses into the adventures of the monkeys, as well as featuring the voice talents of those who've worked on the games. Bloons fans should also keep an ear open for the voice cameos of two popular Bloons-centric YouTubers who'll be making an appearance.

While it may not be at the same scale as the Angry Birds movie, or Clash of Clans' own planned animated series for Netflix, Bloons Monkey Tales works as both a proof-of-concept and a fun little project in its own right.

Although Ninja Kiwi haven't revealed how long the series will run for, for the foreseeable future you can tune in to Bloons Monkey Tales every Saturday! And here's hoping that once it does wrap, we'll see more on the way.

In the meantime, if you're either a newcomer to Bloons or simply need a refresher, you'll be glad to know we've got plenty of guides to help you out! Our Bloons TD 6 tier list features our own ranking of the best heroes in the hit tower defence. Meanwhile, our Bloons TD 6 strategy guide offers you plenty of tips 'n tricks for getting the most out of your monkeys.