Zenless Zone Zero sets the date for version 2.5 launch just in time for the holidays

From zero to hero

Zenless Zone Zero has set the date for its upcoming version 2.5 update

The update will introduce Ye Shunguang and Zhao, two highly anticipated characters

Meanwhile, enjoy more quality-of-life tweaks and other boosts

As we head towards the end of the year, one of the key things many big releases are doing is wrapping up their last updates for 2025. And MiHoYo are no exception, as they've finally set a date for the upcoming 2.5 update for Zenless Zone Zero! Just in time for the end of the year, too, as it lands on December 30th.

You may remember us covering some of this last week as we were covering The Game Awards. Version 2.5 of Zenless Zone Zero sees Ye Shunguang debut as the first dual-form Void Hunter in ZZZ, with the ability to offer unparalleled flexibility on the battlefield.

And of course, she's joined by the adorable but no-less-deadly Zhao, who offers plenty of high-impact abilities for use on the field. Be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see where these two might place, and who else might be a good pick.

Fuel for the fire

Of course, they're not all that's being added in version 2.5. You'll be jumping into further adventures in the Waifei Peninsula, including working alongside Ye Shunguang herself in an attempt to remedy the chaos caused by the Qingming Sword.

You'll also find plenty of quality-of-life updates and tweaks to carry you through into the New Year. Anby, Ellen and Burnice have all had tweaks and buffs to make them even better on the field. New and returning players can jump directly into the events of 2.5 via the Advance Screening. All in all, it's an ideal time to jump back in and give ZZZ a go.

And if you're looking to sample some of the other great releases that're a lot like Zenless Zone Zero, then we've got you covered. Why not dig into our comprehensive list of the best RPGs on Android to see everything from sci-fi to fantasy represented?