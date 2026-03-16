Zenless Zone sees Champions Never Fall to the Past in version 2.7, releasing this month

We are the champions

Zenless Zone Zero is getting in on the tournament arc craze with its upcoming update

Version 2.7, Champions Never Fall to the Past, releases on March 24th

Recruit new characters as both familiar and unfamiliar faces take up the challenge

With Honkai: Star Rail set to debut its latest version later this month, it shouldn't be surprising that MiHoYo are also bringing another major update to one of their other big hits at the same time. And Zenless Zone Zero fans are in for a treat with the launch of version 2.7, Champions Never Fall to the Past, on March 24th!

As you know, any good story needs a tournament arc. And the Hollow Champion competition promises to offer just that, as familiar faces from the Sons of Calydon and even Public Security's Metropolitan Order Division will make an appearance.

But don't expect this to be a clean sweep for your roster of characters (obligatory ZZZ tier list plug). After all, you'll be going up against unfamiliar faces, too, such as the Black Wolf Romeul, who promises to be terrifyingly powerful as a boss, requiring a solid lineup of competitors to take him down.

Champion's league

But fortunately, your roster is also getting a fresh injection of talent to help out in this championship. Starting off with the S-rank agent Cissia, who focuses on maintaining stacks of her Venom to empower her abilities. She's joined by the Angels of Delusion's Nangong Yu, another S-rank agent also focused on building stacks of her resource called Downbeat.

Aside from all this (and more), you can jump into a new side activity taking place at the Simmer Hot Pot Restaurant located in Lumina Square. Or take on a new mission from HSOS 9 to tackle additional combat challenges. All the more reason to check in when version 2.7 drops on March 24th.

Speaking of important dates, did you know this year marks two decades of Pocket Gamer? Be sure to check out our Pocket Gamer anniversary retrospective as we go over the biggest news and trends in mobile year by year from 2006 to the present day!