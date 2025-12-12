Zenless Zone Zero's TGA presentation offers a sneak-peek at a wealth of upcoming content

In the zone

Zenless Zone Zero was one of many upcoming releases front-and-center at TGA 2025

And there was plenty to see shown off, including the first dual-form agent

Meanwhile, the Angels of Delusion, a new faction, are also teased

Well, as we head into Friday, some of us will likely have a bit of a hangover. That's because The Game Awards 2025 wrapped last night, and for some, it was well worth celebrating. Not me though, I got a good night's sleep and checked the news in the morning, and it seems that Zenless Zone Zero snuck in some announcements there too!

Well, okay, more specifically, they grabbed some airtime during the trailer-packed awards show. And MiHoYo weren't shy about showing off some exciting new additions. We got our first look at the upcoming Void Hunter, Ye Shunguang, who also debuts as the first dual-form agent.

We also get to see the tiny rabbit-like Zhao making an appearance, too. Those of you who're on top of Zenless Zone Zero news will know that Zhao is set to also debut as a playable character, but this is one of the first proper looks we've had at her abilities in combat. Be sure to check our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to get a sense of where these two might end up!

Big Geoff's wild ride

The sneak peek, meanwhile, ends with the unveiling of the upcoming faction, The Angels of Delusion. And if that isn't a chilling name for something that seems to be sweet on the outside, I don't know what is. But you'll just have to hop into ZZZ for yourself when they arrive to find out for yourself.

But in the meantime, it's worth noting that mobile had a prominent place in TGA this year. How prominent? Well, stay tuned because we'll be going over just that later today!

In the meantime, if you want to keep up with our personal top picks for mobile, then you know where to go. Because our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) is looking mighty well-packed at this time of the year. So go ahead and find something great to play this festive season!