Zenless Zone Zero version 2.6 update will bring the idol group Angels of Delusion to New Eridu

Encore for an Old Dream

Version 2.6 adds Sunna and Aria to the roster

The update features the Gilded Carrot Day festival

It will land on February 6th

Zenless Zone Zero isn’t done with Season Two just yet. Version 2.6, titled Encore for an Old Dream, lands on February 6th and slips in as a breather chapter, pulling you back to Sixth Street just as New Eridu gears up for its annual Gilded Carrot Day celebrations.

On paper, it’s a festival update. The city is lit up, music venues are buzzing, but something still feels off. An urgent commission involving an illegal intelligent entity drags the Phaethon siblings back into trouble, with Jane Doe once again crossing their path. Even during a holiday, the Hollows never feel far away.

The centre of the update is the debut of Angels of Delusion, an idol group that’s been hovering at the edges of the story for a while now. Their first live performance is set to take place at the 404 Error venue, guided by a vocal coach who seems to know more than they let on.

Two new agents arrive alongside the group. Sunna steps in as an S-Rank Physical Support, built around empowering teammates through marked enemies and well-timed assists, while Aria brings Ether Anomaly damage with a dual-form kit that shifts between construct and idol projection. If you’re wondering how they stack up, our Zenless Zone Zero tier list is a handy way to get your bearings before pulling.

Events round things out. A Harmony of Delusions puts you behind the scenes as staff, managing training, social presence, and rhythm-based performances, while Hollow Zero gains a new rotating mode called Operation Matrix, complete with fresh mechanics and team-building wrinkles.

There’s also a new Sweep function to ease repeat runs, plus a stack of rewards tied to daily play and Gilded Carrot Day festivities, including Polychrome login bonuses and a lucky draw event later in the month.

Before jumping in, check out the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes to make sure you’re not missing any easy rewards.