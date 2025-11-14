Zenless Zone Zero to debut a martial arts master and customer service expert in version 2.4

On the precipice of the precipice of the abyss

Zenless Zone Zero has announced the release date for version 2.4 this month

It sees the addition of two new characters with Dialyn and Banyue

Meanwhile, there are additional Bangboo companions and a new area to explore

With its mixture of urban fantasy and sci-fi action, it's no surprise that Zenless Zone Zero has proven to be one of MiHoYo's most popular releases yet. No doubt that's helped by so many content drops, including the upcoming version 2.4, On the Precipice of the Abyss. The best part? You won't be waiting long as version 2.4 of Zenless Zone Zero drops on November 26th!

After all the various story events which took place in the last update, things are heating up even more as the Miasma rolls back to reveal a long-buried mining operation. Proxies are going to need to head in and uncover even more strange and unseen forces, but fortunately, you'll have a little bit of help.

That's because this update introduces two new agents into the fray. Starting off with the S-Rank Dialyn, who functions as a Physical Stun Agent. Her whole gimmick is being a customer service specialist, and she uses positive and negative reviews as a resource to power up her abilities.

Dialyn (wait...dial...in?) is joined by the S-rank fire Rupture Agent Banyue. There are no gimmicks here, just straight fundamentals from this martial arts master. You will need to make use of Adrenaline and Wrathful Fires, however. But manage it well and you'll be able to string together some truly devious combos. Check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see where they might end up!

There's plenty more to look forward to aside from these new areas to explore and additional characters. There are two additional Bangboo companions, and the return of the Bangboo auto chess event, with plenty of additional content to enjoy. So be sure to check in when version 2.4 drops this month!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more great action in the RPG genre, then mobile is the place to be. Just dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our top picks!