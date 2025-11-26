Love & Magic: Spellfyre conjures up pre-registration for the upcoming fantasy visual novel

Love is magic

Love and Magic: Spellfyre has summoned up pre-registration

This fantasy visual novel is developed by Candlelight Games

Take on the role of heir to an evil dynasty attempting to avoid their fate

The visual novel genre is, for better or for worse, defined by its link to romance. While there are more than a few that delve into other realms, such as horror, it's romantic drama that rules the roost. Fortunately, developer Candlelight Games is mixing it up a bit with their upcoming release Love and Magic: Spellfyre, which has just hit pre-registration.

You play as a student enrolled in Elderwood University, an institution dedicated to guiding magic users. The twist? You're not just any prospective mage, you're also the only heir of the evil Anbdros Dreadbane, who was foiled 20 years ago in a war that led to the creation of Elderwood.

Which means everyone and their mother is gunning for you. With six potential love interests who are all interested in foiling you or taking revenge for your parents' actions, you'll have to sway them to your side and maybe, just maybe, find a little love too.

It's a kind of magic

As far as concepts go, Love & Magic has one of the more surprisingly conventional ones out there. We've got all the necessary bits and pieces to offer surprising drama with real stakes, as well as plenty of that ol' enemies-to-lovers chestnut that people seem so fond of.

You'll also be making use of magic fuelled by emotions too, such as love, fear, anger, sorrow, curiosity and joy. And there's also the promise of one of the more fun 'evil routes' being an option if you choose to embrace rather than defy Dreadbane's legacy. Love and Magic definitely sounds like it'll offer some surprisingly deep choices to entice even the more sceptical player.

You can, of course, pre-register for Love and Magic on your storefront of choice.