Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 reveals mid-month release date and new details

Welcome to the Timesworn Hills

Zenless Zone Zero goes spooktacular with a new Halloween-themed update

Version 2.3 sees three members of the Spook Shack join up with you

That's on top of three new events and the Timesworn Hills region

As we were recording the Pocket Gamer Podcast today, we had a brief aside about Zenless Zone Zero. And coincidentally, we now have news about version 2.3 Memories of Dreams Bygone that's set to arrive October 15th! We not only have a new date but even more details to share about this spooktacular update.

Fittingly enough, this newest update pays homage to the spookiest month of the year. You'll team up with the folks at the Spook Shack and explore the brand new Timesworn Hills Region. Playing host to abandoned research facilities and testing grounds, the Timesworn Hills are packed with ghost stories.

It's no joke either, as you'll be drawn into a brand new adventure centred around locating missing miners and Porcelumex employees. Just watch out for the tolling of the phantom bell, the deadly miasma, strange hypnotists and creatures lurking around the Timesworn Hills!

Let's split up and look for clues!

Fortunately, you won't be going in alone. The folks from Spooky Shackl will be joining, starting off with the S-Rank Ether Support Agent Lucia. She's followed by the S-Rank Ice Rupture Agent Yidhari, and the additions to the roster are completed by A-Rank Fire Rupture Agent Komano Manato! All of whom boast powerful new abilities to take into battle.

If you've been checking in on our Zenless Zone Zero tier list, then you'll also be glad to see the return of S-level agents Vivian and Ju Fufu in the latest summoning banner, too! That's on top of three new events with Threshold Simulation, the turn-based When Dreams Remain Unfinished, and the SNAP! Shining Strike photography event is making a return.

If you're planning on jumping into the world of New Eridu for this event, then don't forget to check out our constantly updated Zenless Zone Zero promo code list to grab yourself a free boost!