MLB Rivals kicks off 2025 postseason with new Playoff Hero Moment Cards and refreshed mechanics

Com2uS is in position for October with MLB Rivals’ 2025 Postseason update, rolling out a slate of events, rewards, and new systems that put you right in the middle of the playoff action. Whether you’re chasing legendary performances or squaring off in the revamped Club Battle, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your roster strong through the postseason grind.

The biggest change in MLB Rivals’ 2025 Postseason update lands with the Club Battle overhaul. Gone are the daily four-club clashes. Instead, you’ll now engage in head-to-head matchups that lean heavily on strategy. Club leaders can slot members into Attack or Defence formations, each offering distinct boosts. That means a clever assignment could tip the balance in a showdown.

If you’re more of a collector, the new Playoff Hero Moment Cards might be the real prize. These cards spotlight real-life playoff highlights, letting you recruit players who etched their names into baseball history with unforgettable postseason moments. These cards will tick both the nostalgia and power boxes for you.

Events will run throughout the postseason, starting September 29th. You can rack up to 200 free Postseason Scout Tickets, plus items like the FA Signature Pack along the way. On October 16th, recruitment opens for Playoff Hero Moment Cards, so you can lock down your favourites from the teams you support.

Here’s a list of the best sports games to play on iOS right now!Daily mission rewards sweeten the deal further, with everything from Team Selective Prime Packs to Limit Break Cards up for grabs. Finally, for the competitive crowd, the Ranked Slugger World Championship rounds out the calendar. It’s a chance to measure your lineup against the best and snag exclusive postseason rewards.

