Zenless Zone Zero, the next project from MiHoYo, gets a mysterious new teaser website

Legendary Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact developer MiHoYo has released a cryptic teaser website for its next project. This new project is entitled Zenless Zone Zero, and, for now, at least, is very light on details.

What we can say safely though are a few things. First off, this new project is almost assuredly a brand new IP from MiHoYo, and will likely be the next title to follow the launch of Honkai Star Rail, which is planned for release later this year. Secondly, Zenless Zone Zero is looking to be set in a post-apocalyptic world, with this teaser website making mention of a “sub-Hollow disaster in a district”.

What exactly that means is anyone’s guess, but to me personally, it does give some apocalyptic vibes, perhaps even set within a dystopian future given the mention of “districts”. With how often mobile RPGs like to explore the setting, I’d venture to say this is perhaps even likely. Unfortunately, beyond those two tiny pieces of information, we don’t have much else to go on in terms of setting, story, or even characters.

Luckily for us, we won’t have to wait too long, as the website also includes a calendar hung up next to the TV screen in the centre of the page that mentioned May 13th. This is, presumably at least, the date on which the game will be fully announced with far more details and more than likely a trailer as well.

So, while details are scarce, to say the least, this is a massive announcement, and it’s quite exciting to see the gaming giant that MiHoYo has become working on something that’s outside of its usual wheelhouse of Honkai or Genshin Impact. For now, all we can do is wait and stay tuned to the Zenless Zone Zero website for any more updates later this week!