Zenless Zone Zero shows off new pre-release stream with a sneak peek of upcoming launch content

MiHoYo's post-apocalyptic aRPG moves onwards towards launch

Zenless Zone Zero, MiHoYo's upcoming aRPG, has shown off new content in a pre-release stream

The version 1.0 livestream may be our last chance to get a good look before the game releases July 4th

It features a look at new playable areas, characters and more

Zenless Zone Zero, MiHoYo's upcoming aRPG, has shown off a brand new pre-release stream filled with highlights and sneak peeks of the upcoming title. With the game's launch coming up hot for July 4th, the version 1.0 livestream gives us perhaps our last chance to get a good look at the game before it hits storefronts on the App Store and Google Play next month.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world devasted by an event called Hollows, you'll play as "Proxy" and explore New Eridu, the last remaining bastion of human civilization. Taking the action of MiHoYo's usual aRPG fare well out of their sci-fi and fantasy comfort zone, Zenless Zone Zero could be the studio's biggest hit yet.

When Zenless Zone Zero hits storefronts on July 4th, it'll join an already massive lineup of games from MiHoYo. Ever since the release and subsequent explosion of popularity experienced by Genshin Impact, the studio has gone from strength to strength.

Zenless Zone Zero will be unique in its setting, going from the sci-fi and fantasy settings of the Honkai series and Genshin Impact respectively, and instead going for more urban fantasy. The focus on music is pretty obvious from the livestream alone, with a performance fronting the showcase of gameplay and new areas.

Is MiHoYo perhaps on track to become the next Supercell, with a lineup of hit games? Or could Zenless Zone Zero prove to be a bit too much MiHoYo for anyone to handle? We'll have to wait and see.

