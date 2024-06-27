5 new mobile games to try this week - June 27th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Climb a mysterious tower with a cuddly cat companion
- Rage against fake game ads
- Fall in love with the colour purple
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Guncho
Time for some turn-based tumbleweed-themed tactics in Guncho, the single-player shooter where you'll outgun your way through the Wild West on your donkey. Positioning is everything when you're trying to outsmart the bandits and outlaws out to get you, and with the randomly generated levels, you'll need to strategise the best hex-based moves to win.
More than the bullet upgrades and achievements you can unlock, you can also use your environment to gain the upper hand, whether you're pushing your foes into a fiery pit or wielding cacti as a weapon for a prickly demise.
2
LUNA The Shadow Dust
Ghibli-esque feels and a fluffy cat-like companion to boot? Yes, please. LUNA The Shadow Dust is a gorgeous point-and-click adventure where you'll need to scale up a mysterious tower without knowing who you are or how you got there. You'll start from the very bottom and relearn who you are as you go along, discovering more about the deep lore of the enchanting world around you along the way.
You can switch between the protagonist and your aforementioned cuddly companion to solve intuitive puzzles, accompanied by wordless storytelling and an evocative soundtrack to round out all the feels.
3
Space Spree
If you've ever been duped by fake ads on social media about games that aren't actually games, then Space Spree might just be the vindication you need. This intergalactic adventure is advertised as an endless runner-slash-shooter, but the difference is that it actually is one - no clickbaits or badly narrated scripts included.
Tasked with eliminating relentless aliens rushing at you with no mercy, you'll need to upgrade your gear, strategise your targets, and clear each level under a specified time limit. You can build your squad and deploy shields and grenades as well, all in the name of nabbing that Hall of Fame-worthy high score.
4
Tarisland
Craft, loot, and battle your way through the vast fantasy world of Tarisland, an epic MMO experience with 9 classes, 18 specializations and tons of dungeons to explore. Create your own spin on the classic warrior-mage-priest trio, and take advantage of the title's cross-platform feature so you can dive right into the game on both PC and mobile.
With the deep talent system where you can tinker around with the skills that suit your playstyle best, it doesn't seem like you'll run out of things to do - whether you're prepping for massive boss battles or joining forces with your teammates on challenging raids.
5
Purple
Bart Bonte is at it again with another colour-themed puzzler on mobile, this time highlighting the lovely shade of Purple. The dev's series of puzzle games (with Yellow, Red, Black and more having already had their time in the spotlight) offers a wide variety of brainteasers that start simply at first and progressively get more and more challenging as you go along.
Featuring minimalist visuals that revolve around the purple hue, the quirky conundrums offer 50 levels you'll have to solve intuitively. If you ever get stuck, there's a handy hint system to help you out in a pinch.