Zenless Zone Zero finally launches with a plethora of rewards up for grabs

By Catherine Dellosa
The wait is over - HoYoverse has finally launched Zenless Zone Zero, the studio's highly anticipated ARPG set in a post-apocalyptic world. Featuring stylish visuals and fast-paced combat, the brand-new project from the makers of Genshin Impact invites you to explore New Eridu and dive into the dangerous Hollows with your chosen Agents.

In Zenless Zone Zero, you'll take on the role of a Proxy as you discover both enemies and valuable loot within the depths of the Hollows. Agents you summon from the gacha pool will make up your combat roster, and with them, you'll unleash a flurry of jaw-dropping Chain Attacks on unwitting Ethereals.

The urban fantasy title is ramping up the launch festivities even more with a plethora of rewards. Up to 1600 Polychromes and 70 Master Tapes are up for grabs, along with 20 Encrypted Master Tapes and 80 Boopons to get you started. You can also bop your head to the beat of the new collab music made in partnership with the Grammy Awards winner DJ Tiësto.

If you're curious about how the game plays out, why not take a look at our Zenless Zone Zero review to get an idea? There are also going to be tons of different in-person events lined up for fans across the globe, starting with a Hollow projection and an online contest.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Zenless Zone Zero on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info as well to get a slice of the action yourself.

