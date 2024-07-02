Zenless Zone Zero announces IRL events and a special music collab in anticipation of the ARPG's launch

The hype is very much real

Enter the Hollows in New York

Unleash your creativity in the Drip Fest

Bop your head to the beat of the latest music collab

HoYoverse is hyping up the upcoming launch of Zenless Zone Zero even more with a series of events centred around the urban fantasy ARPG. Dubbed "Zenless the Zone", these events will launch across the globe to give fans the chance to share in the fandom this summer.

To kick things off, the Zenless Zone Zero × Street Fighter 6 Creators Roundtable already dropped on YouTube to give us all a sneak peek at the action you can expect within the game and its similarities to the popular Capcom franchise.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Zenless Zone Zero Global Fan Works Contest will launch on July 6th, inviting everyone to engage in the "Drip Fest" where you can flaunt your artistic prowess by submitting your works online.

We're pretty sure more offline events will be announced in other locations soon, but at the moment, we also have details on the "ZENLESS" Mural Pop Up at Venice Beach, crafted in collaboration with illustrator Gian Galang. Proxies can snap a few pics from now until July 28th at 1921 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

New Yorkers can also feast their eyes on a "Hollow Sighting" in the metro - in particular, the 360° panorama projection will materialise in the city, and you can step inside to score limited-edition merch by clearing missions on-site. This will be open from July 12th to the 13th at The Oculus, World Trade Center, NYC.

By the way, you can hype yourself up for the launch even more with the music track "ZENLESS" (embedded above) in collaboration with Grammy Awards winner DJ Tiësto.

Personally, I had a blast playing through the ARPG myself during its testing phase. I'm working on a review for the full launch soon too, but for now, check out my Zenless Zone Zero CBT preview to get an idea!