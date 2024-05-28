Zenless Zone Zero gets global release date

Launches globally in a couple of months

Zenless Zone Zero, the upcoming ARPG title from Genshin Impact developers MiHoYo, will launch globally on July 4th 2024, it has been confirmed. The game will launch for PS5, PC, iOS & Android on the App Store and Google Play.

Discarding the more fantastical settings of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero instead takes players to a more familiar urban setting.

Taking place in the post-apocalyptic world of New Eridu, you'll take on strange entities from another world in a quest to survive. The change in location looks set to influence a lot more than just the art design when Zenless Zone Zero drops on July 4th 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero will bring MiHoYo's crop of active games up to a whopping three (alongside Genshin and Honkai), firmly cementing their place as being a force to be reckoned with on mobile. But more than that it also shows they're committed to bringing their games to other platforms too, the ability to play across console, PC and mobile with cross-progression being a major plus for their catalogue.

Although just how much it'll stand out depends on how players resonate with the new urban environment, we reckon. Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have often been noted for their 'animesque' designs, so seeing characters that are not so much in armour and lots of belts as in jeans and a t-shirt already shows this game wants to be different.

