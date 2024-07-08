Zenless Zone Zero celebrates community fan works with Drip Fest, with up to $3,000 up for grabs 

Flaunt your ZZZ style

Submit your original artwork, videos, cosplay and music

Submissions are open until August 22nd

Stand to win Golden Bangboo Award and more

HoYoverse is keeping up the festivities for Zenless Zone Zero with a special global fan works contest titled "Drip Fest", inviting everyone to join in and show off their creativity in theme with the urban fantasy ARPG. In particular, you can now send in your submissions along with the rest of the community across the globe - this includes not only original artwork but also illustrations, videos, and even cosplay.

Given Zenless Zone Zero's emphasis on background beats that are simply oozing with style, Drip Fest is also accepting original music - all these can be submitted before August 22nd at 9PM PT. Simply head on over to the official Drip Fest website or over to HoYoLAB. Judging will commence on August 30th at 9PM PT and will conclude on September 12th 9PM PT. And finally, results will be announced from September 13th until the 15th.

Up to $3,000 will be up for grabs along with 10,000 in-game Polychrome among other things, and if you'd absolutely love to nab a grand trophy of the Golden Bangboo Award as well, you'd best get those submissions in!

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Zenless Zone Zero on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the event's vibes and visuals.