Tarisland codes and how to redeem (July 2024)

Redeem the latest Tarisland codes for free Coins, Potions, Game Packs, and more!

While exploring the vast open world of Tarisland and facing deadly foes in PvE and PvP combat, you’ll need all the help you can get. So, we’ve collected all currently active Tarisland codes that you can redeem right now and listed them on one page. These codes will provide you with plenty of useful goodies that will help you progress through the game quickly and better enjoy the latest breakthrough MMORPG.

For those who don’t know how to redeem Tarisland codes, there’s a step-by-step guide that will teach you everything. So, stick around till the end and you’ll have Silver Coins, Potions, and more added to your inventory with absolutely zero in-game grind.

Active Tarisland codes

TARISLAND: Get a Game Pack, Limited Title, 1 Pet, and 1 Mount.

Expired codes

How to redeem Tarisland codes?

Currently, all Tarisland codes are active and redeemable. Make sure you redeem all active codes before they move down to the expired list. As they expire, this list will be updated accordingly.

Tarisland has an in-game feature for redeeming gift codes that’s available for the mobile version as well as the PC version.

Keep in mind that you can only redeem codes in Tarisland after completing the tutorial and walking out of the cave with Jeya. Once you do both these things, follow the below steps to redeem Tarisland codes.

Launch Tarisland.

Tap on the diamond-shaped icon located under the map in the top-right corner.

located under the map in the top-right corner. Tap on the cogwheels icon .

. Tap on the Redeem Gift Code button.

button. Tap on Enter Code and type in an active gift code.

and type in an active gift code. Hit Redeem Now to get the rewards.

Once you successfully redeem a Tarisland code, check your in-game mail to claim the respective rewards.

How to get more Tarisland codes?

You can get the latest Tarisland codes by following Tarisland on X and joining the official Discord . If you are not willing to take that initiative, you can simply check this page regularly. We update all of our code articles regularly and we’ll be doing the same for our page.

