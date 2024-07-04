Zen Koi Pro+ lets you collect koi and marvel as they turn into dragons, out now on Apple Arcade

Let the koi wash all your troubles away

Collect colourful koi that transform into dragons

Meditative music and tranquil vibes

Offline play for uninterrupted fun

LandShark Games has announced the official launch of Zen Koi Pro+ on Apple Arcade, inviting everyone to indulge in some relaxing vibes inspired by the legend of a koi fish that transforms into a mythical dragon. There are more than 50 koi patterns to tinker around with, all complemented with soothing background music to round out the tranquil feels.

In Zen Koi Pro+, you can look forward to relieving all your stress as you watch your koi grow into majestic dragons with varying bursts of colour. The Apple Arcade version offers both original Zen Koi patterns and new looks as well, and the best part of it all is that you can play the game and soak in all the meditative vibes even without an internet connection.

Of course, once you're connected to the internet, you can rest assured that your progress will be saved with the automatic Cloud Save feature. Eggs will also hatch instantly, eliminating the restrictions that previously limited the number of egg slots that you have.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more titles where you can forget about the hustle and bustle of daily life for a bit, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on iOS to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Zen Koi Pro+ on the App Store as part of Apple Arcade. The single-player experience is available to play for free as long as you're subscribed to the service.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.