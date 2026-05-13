Dragon Village 3 doubles down on collecting and breeding with pre-registration open on iOS and Android

A familiar loop of eggs, combinations, and waiting to see what hatches next

Dragon Village 3 opens pre-registration on iOS and Android

Focuses on breeding systems with hidden combinations and evolving rosters

PvP battles and co-op raids add strategy beyond collection

Dragon collectors don’t really need convincing at this point. Dragon Village 3 is heading to iOS and Android, and it’s pretty upfront about what it wants from you. More dragons to collect, more combinations to test, and a fair bit of time spent waiting to see what hatches next.

Pre-registration is open now, with a launch pack set to hand you a head start. It’s all pretty standard stuff, but it does mean you won’t be starting completely from scratch when the servers go live.

The core loop is still about collection and breeding. You’re pairing dragons to uncover new variants, some locked behind specific combinations. It sounds straightforward, but these systems tend to open up the longer you stay with them, especially once the roster starts expanding and you realise how many outcomes there actually are.

Outside of that, you’ve got your own village to build up. Habitats, structures, and little spaces for your dragons to wander around in. It’s more about slowly shaping something that feels like your own than anything else. There’s a softer side to it as well, with feeding and interaction playing into that whole living space idea rather than just being boring menus to click through.

Battles are still very much part of the package. Real-time PvP features type matchups and team setup rather than brute force, while raids push you into co-op territory with larger bosses that are clearly designed to be tackled as a group.

It all sits somewhere between relaxed collection and more involved strategy. You can take it slow and just fill out your collection or start digging into team setups and see how far you can push things in the competitive modes.

If you’re waiting for launch, our list of the top RPGs on Android should keep you occupied in the meantime.