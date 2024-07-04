5 new mobile games to try this week - July 4th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save Catizens from fearsome beasts
- Joust your way to the top for the ultimate bragging rights
- Battle through the apocalypse with style
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Zenless Zone Zero
A canine butler, a shark-tailed maid, and a trigger-happy cyborg with a penchant for magical super sentai girls - these are just some of the colourful Agents you'll unleash onto the action-packed battlefield of Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse's highly anticipated ARPG.
Oozing with style coupled with breathtaking combat chains, the urban fantasy thrusts you into a post-apocalyptic world where you'll investigate cataclysmic Hollows and explore the world of New Eridu as a Proxy. Top that with adorable bunny-like sentient mascots called Bangboo and you've got a recipe for the next big thing right there.
2
Zen Koi Pro+
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life in Zen Koi Pro+, a new Apple Arcade exclusive that builds upon its predecessor with new koi patterns and a handy offline mode. As you collect colourful koi and watch them grow into dazzling dragons, you can bask in the meditative vibes of the background music to wash all your worries away.
The Apple Arcade version also features a welcome Cloud Save feature and has removed restrictions on egg slot limits to give you all the koi-hatching fun you'll ever need - you can never have too much Zen in your life, after all.
3
Knight Lancer
Ragdoll physics is always ridiculously rowdy, and in Knight Lancer, you'll experience all that and more but in a pixelated medieval setting. Joust your way through 18 Story Missions and take down sirs, dames, and even pompous royalty. Keep up your relentless barrage of strikes and you might just land a critical hit - or break your lance and watch in despair as it shatters into a million pieces, subsequently shattering your hopes and dreams in the process.
Featuring online multiplayer and fun customisation options, the game is also gearing up for an upcoming update where you can take advantage of a new shield-positioning mechanic - a handy trick to have up your sleeve when you're on a quest for ultimate glory.
4
Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles
While massive beasts usually headline this popular Capcom franchise, Monster Hunter Puzzles instead puts ferocious felines - or Felynes, in particular - front and centre in a casual match-3 game. Tasked with protecting your home from rampaging monsters, you'll match tiles and defend Catizens while collecting cosmetics to prettify your avatar along the way.
The game features interesting backstories from your cat companions as well, along with global leaderboards you can try your hand at to prove your matching mastery.
5
Ash Of Gods: Redemption
This popular narrative-driven RPG is finally on Google Play, offering highly strategic turn-based battles where every decision you make can have lasting consequences throughout the story. Much like in the real world, it's not all black and white here - prioritising ethics over survival might just lead to a quick demise, so it's up to you to figure out how to make it out of the chaos unscathed.
The game features stunning animated visuals across an isometric world, with branching storylines that will put your own morality to the test. Do you have what it takes to survive the Reaping?