Zatch Bell!! Companions of the Eternal Bonds, a new mobile game based on the anime series, opens registration for Japanese closed beta

In an incredible surprise announcement, the legendary classic anime series Zatch Bell is receiving a new mobile game to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Entitled Zatch Bell!! Companions of Eternal Bonds, this new RPG will see you building up a team of characters from the series itself to do battle with a variety of foes, who you’ll then continue to bond with over time to unlock new abilities and tackle harder content.

Looking for more anime-based games on your phone? Check out our Top 15 best mobile anime games!

For the unaware, Zatch Bell is probably the very definition of the cult classic, at least in my mind. It was a very old anime series in the early 2000s that ran in the legendary Shonen Jump publication, but I know it best personally from catching stray episodes on the TV during the midnight anime block on my local cartoon channel. It’s a very nostalgic thing to see it come back in such a way, and fans of the series will likely feel the very same way.

As for the game, it’s being described as a “bond-building” RPG, which is a fancy way of saying it’s all about team building. You’ll collect different monsters from the anime series and progressively grow closer with them, further unlocking their unique skills and utilizing them to battle during the story mode and the other alternative side content as well.

Overall, it sounds like a fairly typical mobile gacha RPG, but the real catch here is that the game will feature the anime’s voice actors as well, which is just another hard dose of nostalgia right to the heart. The visuals are also quite striking, capturing the unique art style that Zatch Bell was most known for.

Companions of Eternal Bonds will be released exclusively in Japan, at least for now, and will also host a closed beta test later this year. Interested applicants can sign up here. As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait and hope we get news on a global variant of the game in the future.