ZakuzakuSlash is a fast-paced auto-battling deckbuilder coming to iOS and Android next month

Skill decks, chained effects, and rapid-fire fights

ZakuzakuSlash launches soon with auto-triggering skill deck combat

Build-focused runs revolve around modifiers, combos, and quick decisions

Short dungeon paths lead toward a final Stampede survival challenge

I feel like every other week, there’s a new spin on auto-battlers trying to prove they’re more than just numbers ticking in the background, and ZakuzakuSlash looks like it wants to do that by speeding everything up rather than slowing you down. It’s heading to iOS and Android next month, and the whole thing revolves around building a skill deck that basically fights for you once the chaos starts.

The hook is simple enough. Both you and your enemies run on skill slots, and abilities trigger automatically from left to right. Early encounters look fairly manageable, but as fights drag on, the pace ramps up until your screen turns into a mess of chained effects.

Outside of combat is where most of the thinking happens. You’re constantly rearranging skills, stacking main effects with random modifiers, and chasing combinations that actually make sense together. One run might push you toward poison loops, another toward defensive counters, and half the fun seems to come from discovering builds that feel a little bit broken in the best way.

Exploration focuses more on quick decisions instead of sprawling maps. Each dungeon throws out a couple of branching paths, usually leading to events, healing stops, or shops, so you’re never stuck wandering for long. Everything builds toward the fifth day, where a Stampede of back-to-back fights kicks off and tests whatever deck you’ve managed to assemble.

It definitely sits in that growing space between deckbuilder and idle RPG, the sort of release you dip into for short bursts rather than marathon sessions. It’s not really trying to reinvent the space so much as simply slotting into it, offering yet another fast-moving option if you enjoy watching a build come together without too much friction.

