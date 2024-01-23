Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami is a roguelike RPG based on the manga series, out now on mobile

In case you missed it, FURYU Corporation has officially launched Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami, letting players experience the manga series as a roguelike RPG on mobile. The Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) manga tells the story of Kogarashi, who encounters a high school girl when he moves into the Yuragi hot spring inn - the only problem is that the girl, Yuuna, is actually a ghost, and she's bound entirely to the inn.

The adaptation of the romantic comedy follows Yuuna as she ventures into the dungeon to save Kogarashi. The "Dreamy Miniature Garden", unfortunately, has surprises at every turn, given that the layout shifts with each new run. Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami offers a fresh narrative exclusive to the game.

The game also boasts the original voice actors from the anime, as well as some fun mini-games where you can take a break from the main storyline. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager for more similar titles, why not take a look at our list of the best roguelikes and roguelites for Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $29.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.