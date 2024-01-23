Pizza Hero launches on Android following iOS release, letting you play as a slice of pizza across a procedurally generated world

Astro Hound has officially launched Pizza Hero on Android following its earlier iOS release, letting players dive into a quirky shoot 'em up roguelite game where you'll fight the good fight as - like the title suggests - a slice of pizza. There are plenty of different toppings to tinker around with and spices to add on to make sure that no two runs are the same.

In Pizza Hero, you can look forward to exploring five procedurally generated worlds where you can unleash your pizza prowess. There are more than 20 damage toppings and 8 passive spices to discover, along with 5 recipe evolutions you can unlock. Of course, no hero would be a real hero without saving hapless animals, and you can do just that with over 20 Pets you can rescue along the way.

Does that sound like a game that's exactly your cup of tea? Why not take a look at our list of the best games that are similar to Vampire Survivors to get your fill?

The Android version of the game offers a smooth experience that builds upon the game's success on iOS. You can expect plenty of new updates as well to spice up the gameplay with expanded content.

Ready to unleash your flavour onto unsuspecting foes? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Pizza Hero on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.