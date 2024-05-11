Eversoul will add Catherine (Radiance) on top of quality-of-life updates in latest patch

Experience the power of the first Chaos Soul

Catherine (Radiance) offers both buffs and damage

Expect her to arrive on May 16th

Enjoy QOL updates in the latest patch

Kakao Games has announced an exciting new update for Eversoul, welcoming Catherine (Radiance) to the RPG beginning May 16th. You can also expect other upgrades to the gameplay, such as Artifact Stone of Glory, Instinct, Harmony, Constancy, Hope, and Despair being integrated into Artifact Stone of Origin among other enhancements.

In the upcoming update for Eversoul, you can look forward to grabbing the first Chaos Soul Catherine (Radiance) and taking advantage of her STR / Warrior / DoT talent. With her in your party, you can support your allies with barriers as well as apply useful buffs to boost your survivability.

She can also unleash a cleansing flame to deal devastating damage to anyone who dares to stand in her way. For instance, she can boost 3% of ATK/DEF/HP for every Chaos-type Soul on the battlefield.

Are you keen on figuring out which characters you should aim for to maximise your firepower? Why not take a look at our Eversoul tier list and reroll guide to get an idea?

As for the quality-of-life updates, you no longer have to worry about day/night restrictions within the Lost and Found quest. You can also organise your lineup with the new Soul Sort feature, as well as switch out your Keepsake slots in the Keepsake Equip screen.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Eversoul on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of one of the RPG's theme songs.