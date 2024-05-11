Phobies adds special offers in Vendy's store to celebrate all Moms, with QOL updates and more

Take advantage of a "Motherload of Savings" this month

Purchase "It's Magic!" Exclusive Offer for a guaranteed Cecilia Ultra-Rare card

Enjoy updated difficulties

Bug fixes and QOL updates

Phobies is celebrating all mothers out there with a special "Motherload of Savings" this May, adding plenty of offers you can get your hands on in Vendy's store for a limited time. This will run until May 22nd; plus, you can also nab a guaranteed Cecilia Ultra-Rare card with the "It's Magic!" Exclusive Offer until May 31st.

In patch 1.9.1 of Phobies, you can look forward to enhancements to the gameplay such as dupe card packs that you can now grab from normal and VIP tracks of Events. Before making a purchase, you can also check out the stats of an Exclusive monster’s card with the "i" button. As for quests, you can expect difficulty adjustments to make these more enjoyable as well.

As for bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades, the monsters in the Exclusive Offers have been adjusted to keep them from overlapping. Haphe's ability description has been revamped as well to make things clearer for everyone. This comes on top of other crash fixes and enhancements on replays.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Phobies on the App Store and on Google Play.

