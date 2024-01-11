News

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago combines idle RPG gameplay with virtual pet-raising, coming to mobile and Steam on March 19th

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android + Steam
| Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago

Tamagotchi's generation-defining features are still resonating with gamers today, and with 14 Hours Productions' Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, you can expect a charming idle RPG that takes inspiration from the OG virtual pet. In particular, the adorably titled and very punny Yolk Heroes is offering this pixel-art adventure to players on Steam, iOS and Android beginning March 19th, so it won't be long now until you can gear up to protect your land from the Dark Lord.

In Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, you'll step into the role of a Guardian Spirit tasked by the Fairy Queen to raise heroic elves from eggs and fight the good fight. On your quest to protect your realm, you'll raise and nurture your adventurers across a variety of landscapes and against different foes. You need to feed and train them well to boost their survivability, and this includes prepping them for the cause with the right gear.

Given the idle nature of the game, however, you don't have to worry too much about your elf once you send them off on an adventure. All you need to do is sit back and wait for them to come back with the spoils of war.

For now, if you're keen on joining in, you can do so by checking out the official Steam page of Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.