Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago combines idle RPG gameplay with virtual pet-raising, coming to mobile and Steam on March 19th

Tamagotchi's generation-defining features are still resonating with gamers today, and with 14 Hours Productions' Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, you can expect a charming idle RPG that takes inspiration from the OG virtual pet. In particular, the adorably titled and very punny Yolk Heroes is offering this pixel-art adventure to players on Steam, iOS and Android beginning March 19th, so it won't be long now until you can gear up to protect your land from the Dark Lord.

In Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, you'll step into the role of a Guardian Spirit tasked by the Fairy Queen to raise heroic elves from eggs and fight the good fight. On your quest to protect your realm, you'll raise and nurture your adventurers across a variety of landscapes and against different foes. You need to feed and train them well to boost their survivability, and this includes prepping them for the cause with the right gear.

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is releasing March 5th on PC and shortly after that on mobile and IOS The pitch! JRPG + Virtual Pet = Fun?! Watch the launch trailer and go wishlist the game on steam or I'll cry tears of hate.#gamedemo #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/Ru9eheNpP4 — Matthew M. Ritter (@Matthewmritter) January 10, 2024

Given the idle nature of the game, however, you don't have to worry too much about your elf once you send them off on an adventure. All you need to do is sit back and wait for them to come back with the spoils of war.

If you're looking for more low-key adventures, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're keen on joining in, you can do so by checking out the official Steam page of Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.