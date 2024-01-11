My Talking Angela 2 announces winner of first fashion contest, with the winning design now available in-game

Preferred Partner Feature

Outfit7 has officially announced the winner of the My Talking Angela 2 fashion design contest, which was held to coincide with the in-game debut of Talking Angela's very own fashion collection. With more than 2,400 submissions from eager fans across the globe, the fashion contest received entries ranging from meticulously illustrated masterpieces to physical clothes that fans had sewn themselves.

The entry that bagged first prize in My Talking Angela 2's fashion competition was created by Sadie, and is aptly named "Flower Power". The winning outfit features a vibrant pink and neon green combo, along with floral accents that showcase Talking Angela's personal mantra of individuality and staying true to one's self. Players can now claim the winning outfit from the in-game wardrobe via gift boxes or through an event pop-up.

"I had a lot of fun creating this winning outfit for My Talking Angela 2," said Sadie. "And now, to see it become a permanent part of the game and shared with millions of players - it's simply unbelievable!"

Nabbing the first runner-up spot is Madison’s "Sweetheart Games", with Neja’s "You Grow, Girl!" taking the second runner-up slot. If you're keen to get your hands on the new outfit, you can join the fun by downloading My Talking Angela 2 from the official website today!