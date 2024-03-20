Tamagotchi-inspired idle RPG Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is coming to mobile in April

Teach your hatchlings to become heroes.

From 14 Hours Productions comes Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, an eggcellent idle RPG for mobile. Inspired by the popular 90s virtual pets, Tamagotchis, Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is part idle RPG, part pet simulation game.

In Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago, the Fairy Queen tasks you with raising elf heroes to protect the realm from the Dark Lord. The Dark Lord's minions have begun plaguing the countryside, and it's up to you to raise and train heroes to stop them.

You’ll begin by caring for and protecting your egg from harsh elements and ferocious wildlife. Once your egg hatches, the adorable creature that emerges is ready to become a hero. You’ll train your hatchling with weapons and study material to upgrade its intelligence, strength, and dexterity. Of course, you'll also need to care for your hatchling by feeding and bathing it.

Since Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is an idle game, your hatchling can continue to grow into a hero while you’re away from the game. Just add tasks to the queue before logging out, and your little hero can continue to train and grow.

Once your little hero has trained enough, you can send them out to explore dungeons and find hidden treasures. Powerful enemies will lie in wait, so be sure your hatchling is well-prepared. If your pet falls in battle, you'll receive a new egg to nurture and protect.

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago features more than 30 colour palettes you can use to customize your experience. For instance, the Winter palette gives your world a frosty look, while the Sunset palette is calming. You can change your colour palette at any time.

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago launches on the App Store, Google Play, itch.io, and Steam on April 30th. To learn more about the game and stay up to date with all the latest news, follow developer Matthew M. Riiter on X (Twitter).