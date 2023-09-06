Idle Clans is an accessible MMORPG with idle elements, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Isam Games has officially launched Idle Clans, the solo indie dev's multiplayer idle game on iOS and Android following its earlier Steam launch. The title offers an MMORPG experience that fans of the genre know and love - but in a more casual and accessible package, with easy-to-understand mechanics and without the hardcore grind.

In Idle Clans, you can look forward to tinkering around with 20 different skills that can boost your combat prowess, as well as a convenient growth system that doesn't require you to squeeze your brain cells down to the very last drop. Typical of the idle genre, you can also expect to progress even when you're offline, getting rid of the taxing grind especially when you're pressed for time.

In-game goodies you earn can be used to craft a variety of equipment and weapons that can help you in the heat of battle - or, if you prefer to live your life peacefully away from the violence, you can also choose to sell your wares as a humble merchant by trading your items with other players. Of course, if you're looking for something a little bit more social, you can join clans and enjoy shared housing and a shared vault with your online buddies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Idle Clans on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.