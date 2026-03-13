Wuthering Waves unveils new details for its version 3.2 update in special broadcast

Big risk, big rewards

Wuthering Waves version 3.2 is set to arrive later this month

A special preview broadcast showed off everything from new story beats to enhanced difficulty

You'll also have a new resonator, events and changes to the Expedition Motorbike

It would seem it's not just Honkai: Star Rail previewing what's coming in their latest major update. Because Wuthering Waves is also getting in on the action with the launch of version 3.2, Resolution, on March 18th. Only they have an entire special broadcast dedicated to it!

Of course, the main attraction here is two new major story chapters with [Chapter III, Act IV] Gold Suspended in Shadows and [Segue: Afterstory] Rabbit Reflected in Shades. But for those of you looking to put your skills (and knowledge of our Wuthering Waves tier list) to the test, it'll be the new difficulty challenges that'll catch your eye.

Endstate Matrix is set to revitalise the endgame-difficulty challenges for Wuthering Waves with the debut of multiple challenge stages at once for you to take on. The first of these, Endstate Matrix: Doomsday Cycle, is set to debut alongside version 3.2.

Challenge accepted

Naturally, this update also sees the introduction of a new playable Resonator to the roster in the form of Segrika. But there's also a host of miscellaneous changes to keep your eye out for as well! New weapons and login events such as Soar to the Beat and Gift of the Solsworn are packed with rewards to help new and returning players get into the groove.

And while it may not be as flashy, there are also updates to the expedition motorbike to make it easier to navigate with, performance improvements offering high-quality rendering on mobile and changes to Echo management. All of which are set to make it easier than ever to hop into Wuthering Waves as part of this latest update!

In the meantime, if you're a dedicated RPG fanatic, then you might want to check out what else there is to play on mobile. And if you're unsure where to start, there's nowhere better than our list of the best RPGs on iOS for you to peruse at your leisure!