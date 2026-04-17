Wuthering Waves teases collab with Resident Evil and Angry Birds - plus limited-time codes up for grabs

Those codes won't be active forever!

WuWa gears up for its second anniversary with massive update

Collab liveries soon to drop

IRL event coming later this year too

There's a reason why our very own Shaun called Wuthering Waves "one of the best mobile games I have played" (a sentiment my own nephew echoes), and that's also no doubt because Kuro Games keeps launching awesome updates for the action RPG. This time around, it's the upcoming Update 3.3 that's set to hype us all up for its second anniversary.

Dubbed "Reverbs From the End of Galaxies", the update lands on April 30th to end the month with a bang, which will bring both zombies and furious fowl into the fray.

If that last line's got your interest piqued, that's probably exactly what Wuthering Waves is going for, because it's set to deliver a two-part collaboration event with Expedition Motorbike liveries that hail from Resident Evil, PRAGMATA, and Angry Birds. That's on top of two additional Resonators Hiyuki and Denia, plus new weapons ‘Frostburn’ and ‘Forged Dwarf Star’.

As for quality-of-life enhancements, a new outfit accessory system is on the horizon, with Enhanced Expedition Motorbikes as well as UI optimisations too.

Oh, did I mention that Shaun also maintains a regularly updated list of Wuthering Waves codes on our site? And if that's not enough, here are a bunch of new ones for your claiming pleasure:

FACEALEPH1 - Astrite x100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5

2NDANNIVERSARY - Astrite x100, Forgery Premium Supply ? x2, Shell Credit x40000

EVERSHINE - Astrite x100, Premium Tuner x20, Advanced Sealed Tubes x5

These are supposedly only valid until April 19th, so you'd best get on it!



In any case, there's also going to be a Wuthering Waves World Tour titled ‘To the New World’ spanning Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, and Los Angeles, so if you've been looking for a way to flaunt your fandom IRL for some time now, the latter half of 2026 should hopefully quench that thirst. More details will be revealed on social media, so stay tuned!