Wuthering Waves launches 2nd anniversary festivities with new Resonators, maps, and a concert reveal

Don't forget the Angry Birds liveries too

Hiyuki and Denia join the fray

New Dimmr Plains region and the Tactical Hologram: Sigillum challenge

IRL concert details to be announced soon

We got a little bit of a sneak peek at the second anniversary festivities two weeks ago, and now, Version 3.3 is officially here! Dubbed “Reverbs From the End of Galaxies”, the latest update welcomes new Resonators on top of fresh narratives to discover too, and with a whole new region to explore, there's bound to be something that'll keep you preoccupied.

Kuro Games' action RPG is also making good on its promise to bring collab liveries to the fray, which means Expedition Motorbike liveries that take inspiration from Resident Evil, PRAGMATA, and Angry Birds have arrived.

As for the playable Resonators, Hiyuki and Denia are now available, along with the weapons ‘Frostburn’ and ‘Forged Dwarf Star’. You'll no doubt want to see how these two hold up against the rest of the roster, which is where our Wuthering Waves tier list comes in - you can even put them to the test in the new Dimmr Plains region and the Tactical Hologram: Sigillum challenge.

There's more to look forward to, including some welcome quality-of-life improvements, but I think what's probably most interesting for avid fans of the franchise is the ‘To the New World’ concert - yes, WuWa is going on tour, with Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, and Los Angeles on the map.

I always think it's cool when devs give the community more ways to express fandom IRL, and a concert does exactly that. More details like tour dates and such will be announced soon, so hold on to the edge of your seats!

In any case, if you're keen on learning more about the latest update, the official website should tell you everything you need to know. And don't forget to claim these Wuthering Waves codes before heading out - a few extra resources can't hurt.